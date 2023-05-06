CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —Champaign Police released a statement that they are investigating a shooting that occurred last night after a fight escalated and a woman bystander was struck in Champaign.

Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 11:42 p.m. on May 5 to the 2500 block of Springfield Avenue in Champaign for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening graze wound from a gunshot to the left hand. The woman was treated on-scene by police, fire, and EMS personnel and was not transported, authorities said.

Officials said the initial investigation indicated that the victim was a bystander struck by a bullet after an unrelated argument escalated and shots were fired. Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance.

Police are asking any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police said the investigation is ongoing. Officials added that future updates may be provided as they become available. At this time, police confirm there are no other injuries or property damage.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477(TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.