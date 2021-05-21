Woman brings lunch to grieving officers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

We now know the identity of the second police officer hurt in Wednesday’s shooting in Champaign. The Champaign Police Department says Officer Jeffrey Creel was shot three times, but he has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

He was responding to a domestic disturbance call on North Neil at Town Center Apartments in Champaign. Officer Chris Oberheim was shot and killed. 24-year-old Darion Lafayette was also shot and killed. The investigation is ongoing.

WCIA is still trying to get more details about what happened on Wednesday morning. We did put in a FOIA request for the body camera footage. We were denied because police said they don’t want to compromise the investigation.

While the investigation is still going on, members of the community are doing their part to support the fallen officer’s family and friends. Stefanie Pratt has been giving back to law enforcement since the start of the pandemic, but since Officer Chris Oberheim was killed.

She knew she needed to bring some joy to the Champaign Police Department. Today, she brought them food from hickory river smokehouse.

“These people are the first ones out there. They’re the ones running into fire. They’re the ones that you call when you have a problem so a little thank you here and there, goes a long way. Just like in the military, thank you for going over and fighting for our freedoms. That’s good, and we wanted to do something to honor this officer,” Pratt said.

Pratt plans to feed the Urbana and Champaign Sheriff’s Department on Monday. She is also planning another event in the next couple weeks.

There is a Gofundme set up for the Oberheim family. That link is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-oberheim-memorial?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_bp4+chris-oberheim-memorial