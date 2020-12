COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said the suspect in an embezzlement case met the man she is accused of defrauding while at work.

Heidi Wilson was a nurse in Sullivan. Police said she and the victim worked at the same factory. They said a friendship developed and Wilson became Power of Attorney.

Wilson is accused of embezzling $25,000. Police said they have not heard reports from other people at this time.