MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department says a 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday following an investigation of a home invasion early that morning.

A press release from MPD says Tyree D. Neal, who is originally from St. Cloud, Minn., illegally went into a home around 4 a.m. near Prairie Avenue and 25th streets.

Police say Neal confronted a female resident in the home, held her against her will, and began stealing from her.

Detectives say the man stole at least one gun from the victim and shoved her down a flight of stairs.

Police say the victim was hurt but is expected to survive.

Investigators say they learned a garage at a different home had been burglarized. Police say the property owner reported that his gate was standing open, and found out his possessions were missing from the garage.

Officers say they found Neal’s current home in Mattoon and got a search warrant for it. Police say they recovered stolen guns and other items. MPD says Neal was not at the home when they searched it.

Neal was found at 12:33 p.m. Sunday at East Rudy and Sixth streets, officers say. Police say he is booked at the Coles County Jail.