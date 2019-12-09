Woman arrested twice for DUI expected in court

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman arrested twice within three months for aggravated DUI is expected in court Monday afternoon.

29-year-old Ashia Marshall currently faces eight charges after she was involved in a hit and run. The state’s attorney says Marshall and her passenger got into a fight—the passenger got out of the car—Marshall then hit her and drove off.

This happened Friday at Oakwood Trace Townhomes. Police chased her down twice. The second time, she got out of her car and ran until officers caught up with her.

They found cocaine in her car and found out she was driving without a license. This is the same woman who launched her jeep off the unfinished Bradley Avenue bridge in September.