Woman arrested in connection to murder investigation

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they arrested a woman in connection to the murder of Kyle Johnson on September 6.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Tara Haws for first degree murder by accountability “based on the murder charge of Kyle M. Johnson, which alleges on or about September 6, 2020…without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or create great bodily harm…shot Kyle M. Johnson with a gun, thereby causing his death,” stated troopers in a news release.

Haws in being held in the Richland County Jail. State Police said Rick Meador is still wanted in connection to Johnson’s murder.