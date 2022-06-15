MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Forsyth woman is in custody in connection to the death of a baby.

On May 17, authorities responded to an in-home daycare. It was near Valerian and Hickory Point drives. They found a 7-week-old baby unresponsive. Authorities said the baby died at the hospital later that night.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and DCFS began investigating.

Tuesday, the 24-year-old woman admitted she became frustrated. It was then the baby would not stop crying. She told authorities she shook the baby, attempting to quiet them.

She is facing several charges, including aggravated battery to a child resulting in death.