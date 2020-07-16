Woman arrested for theft from Marina

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said a woman was arrested after stealing between $10,000-20,000 from the Lake Marina’s Office.

The chief said they started an investigating after the City of Taylorville’s auditor noticed the Lake Marina’s office revenue was down close to $25,000 compared to previous years.

On July 2, an undercover officer was sent to the Marina to buy passes for cash. However, police learned the money was never turned in to the office.

Wheeler said 62-year-old Robin Sheets admitted she has taken between $10,000-20,000 from the Marina’s cash sales. Sheets started working at the Marina in the summer of 2018 and worked alone starting in 2019, according to Wheeler.

Sheets was arrested for theft.