SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested for selling drugs.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT) bought crack cocaine from Leslie Bunch three times at her house in Springfield. She was arrested and then brought back to the house where detectives found more drugs including ten grams of cocaine and ecstasy pills.

Bunch was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and booked for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.