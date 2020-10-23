Woman arrested for role in murder investigation

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested in connection to a murder investigation.

Illinois State Police said 43-year-old Misty Whipple, of Mount Vernon, was charged with aiding a fugitive for her role in the murder of Kyle Johnson in Olney. Officers said she was arrested around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers stated Whipple is accused of helping Rick Meador run away from a warrant for his arrest for Johnson’s murder. They said she reportedly rented a van on September 10 that was used to drive Meador out of Illinois and to Florida. Troopers stated she is accused of doing so to prevent Meador’s arrest.

State Police said the murder happened on September 6 at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney. 19-year-old Kyle Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he later died.

There have been several other people arrested in connection to Johnson’s death. Those include 18-year-old Rick Meador, 33-year-old Tara Haws, a 16-year-old girl and 32-year-old Dale Boatman, Jr.