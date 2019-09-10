Woman arrested for pepper spraying driver

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Chicago woman was arrested for pepper spraying another woman in an act of road rage. 34-year old Crystal Scott was arrested about 6:50 pm, Sunday, on I-57, north of town.

Authorities say, while at Route 16 and Lerna Road, Scott and another woman had a confrontation about driving habits. Officials say Scott then discharged pepper spray into the other vehicle.

Illinois State Police helped locate Scott. She is charged with reckless conduct, was issued a court date and released from custody.