Woman arrested for DUI after involved in car v. pedestrian crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney said a 66-year-old Champaign woman was arrested after police said she hit a pedestrian Thursday night.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Barbara Anastasi was in arraignment court Friday for an aggravated DUI charge. Rietz stated investigators said she hit the pedestrian in the 1900 block of West Springfield around 9:30 p.m. The crash caused great bodily harm to the pedestrian, according to police.

Officers said the pedestrian was using the crosswalk. She has a spinal injury and collapsed lung. Rietz said the woman was in critical condition.

The state’s attorney’s office said the Anastasi admitted to drinking two mixed drinks before driving. She did not want to perform a field sobriety test, but later complied to one. The state’s attorney’s office said the way she acted during that test tipped officers off that she was under the influence.

A witness said Anastasi appeared to be speeding to beat the red light.

Anastasi, who does not have a criminal history, is facing up to 12 years in prison, plus a year of parole.