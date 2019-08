LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Peoria woman is accused of drug trafficking. Thursday, 45-year old Anita Williams was arrested after a trooper smelled marijuana while conducting a traffic stop. Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

A subsequent search of her vehicle turned up about 38-pounds of cannabis. Williams faces charges for cannabis trafficking, delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams and possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams.