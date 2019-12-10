Woman arrested for driving under the influence in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman accused of driving her Jeep off a bridge and crashing into a concrete barrier was back in court. This time she was back for another DUI. 29 year old Ashia Marshall is facing several charges after police say she was involved in a hit and run on Friday. Police found drugs in her car and say she smelled like alcohol.

She pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The State’s Attorney says on Friday Marshall and her passenger got into a fight at Oakwood Trace Townhomes. The passenger got out of the car. Marshall hit her and then drove off. Police say the woman who was hit had serious injuries. After Marshall left the scene, she was found by police. Police had to chase her twice. The second time, she got out of her car and ran until officers caught up with her. She was driving without a license. After Marshall was caught, she was taken to the hospital to collect a blood sample to see if she was under the influence. Police say she refused to cooperate. They had to get a search warrant to get the sample.

She is facing four felonies that include DUI charges, possession of cocaine, and leaving the scene of accident that caused an injury. In September, police say Marshall drove her her Jeep over a closed construction zone and crashed. Her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. The judge said Marshall will be back in court next month.