Mother arrested for child’s death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a woman in connection to a child’s death.

Decatur police say 25-year-old Jessica Logan was arrested Wednesday night and is facing a first degree murder charge. Police say October 7th they responded to a home in the 600 block of East Leafland Avenue for a unresponsive child.

Authorities determined the 19 month old was dead. An investigation began into the child’s death and probable cause led to the arrest of Logan.

Logan is the mother of the child.

A cause of death or the child’s identity has not been released at this time.

She is expected to be in court this morning.