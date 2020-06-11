Woman arrested for baby’s death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she caused her two-month-old son’s death in February.

Sergeant Scott Flannery with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Jennifer Bishop was arrested on preliminary charges of endangering and causing the death of a child. This comes after officers were called to a house on South McClellan Street around 4:15 a.m. on February 27. She said the child slept through his overnight feeding and when she tried to wake him up, she found he was not breathing.

Officers found evidence that Bishop was co-sleeping with the child. She also told police she had drank a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of NyQuil and took Abilify prior to falling asleep.

Sgt. Flannery said following an autopsy, a forensic pathologist ruled the baby died from asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult.