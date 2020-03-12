Woman arrested for arson

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a woman Thursday in connection to a building fire.

In a release, Commander Josh Webb said Carlise Atkins was arrested on aggravated arson charges. This comes after firefighters responded to a fire at one of the Green Meadows Apartment Buildings on Wednesday. No one was hurt.

Police investigation indicated the fire was the result of arson. They said the fire originated in Atkins’ apartment. Units surrounding her’s had some smoke and water damage.

Atkins was arrested Thursday afternoon. She is currently awaiting arraignment.

