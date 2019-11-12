Woman arrested after yelling at students

1  of  3
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has been arrested for multiple charges after library staff said she was yelling at students in a library.

Angela O. Nwaeke-Oseji was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday at Grainger Engineering Library.

Nwaeke-Oseji was charged for aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer, obstructing identification, and for being a fugitive from justice.

She refused to identify herself when asked by an officer and then resisted officers’ attempts to detain and remove her from the library.

Nwaeke-Oseji kicked a police officer after she had been handcuffed.

Police later learned that she was wanted on an Oklahoma warrant for resisting arrest and placing bodily fluids on a government employee.

