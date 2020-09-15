Woman arrested after threatening to blow up McDonald’s restaurant

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a woman was arrested after threatening to blow up a McDonald’s restaurant in town.

In a news release, officers said 43-year-old Angel Dare was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Richmond Avenue and North 15th Street.

Police stated Dare placed an anonymous call to the McDonald’s restaurant at 103 Dettro Drive on Monday. During the call, she claimed she would bring a bomb to blow up the restaurant. “This caused staff to become alarmed and disturbed to the point they evacuated the establishment,” said officers in the release.

Dare was arrested for felony disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Coles County Jail.