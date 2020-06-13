Woman arrested after shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a woman after a shots fired incident occurred early Saturday morning.

The Springfield Police Department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to multiple gunshots fired in the 1100 block of E. Mason shortly after 5:30 a.m. Nearby officers also heard the shots. A sergeant saw a woman walk into a home on Mason, and a witness in the area said the woman was the one who was shooting.

The 25-year-old suspect then ran back out of the home while still holding a gun and the sergeant chased after her. She dropped the gun and police arrested her. They found two spent shell casings and the gun the woman dropped.

No one was hurt. A bullet hit a nearby home.