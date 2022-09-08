CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she threatened a postal worker and attempted to escape from them during a follow-up interview.

Champaign Police officials said the they were informed on Tuesday that a woman had pointed a gun at a postal worker on Harvard Street near Willis Street. The following day, officers were called to the post office at 600 North Neil Street when the same woman arrived there.

Officers spoke with the woman, identified as 29-year-old Kanesha Thaggard, and found a BB gun in her possession. The gun matched the description of the weapon used to threaten the postal worker the previous day.

Officers said Thaggard was initially ticketed for disorderly conduct and assault, but she then attempted to flee from the officers in her car. Officers eventually caught up to her and arrested her. She’s been charged with resisting a peace officer, fleeing a peace officer and driving on a suspended license.