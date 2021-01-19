Woman arrested after fight turns to shots fired

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested Monday night in connection to a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired after an argument between two groups.

Police said the incident first started out as an argument between a group of juveniles that led to a physical fight. Adults from both parties got involved and the argument escalated. It grew to the point where they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at each other, according to police. “The argument culminated when males from both sides produced handguns and began firing indiscriminately.” Police have not received reports of anyone being hit.

Officers stated 42-year-old Amanda Hopgood was arrested in connection to the incident. She was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. Hopgood was charged with obstructing justice, according to police. “The charge alleges that she lied to police about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting.” Officers continued to say the suspect was found in her home.

Police executed search warrants at three homes during the night. They found a gun used in the incident.

Officers are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward. You can contact Coles County Crime Stoppers or the police department through their Facebook page. You could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.