Woman arrested after accused of stealing LINK card from healthcare patient

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a Charleston woman accused of stealing a LINK card from a patient while working at Mattoon Health Care.

In a news release, officers said 41-year-old Sandra Thomas was accused of stealing the card from a patient’s room in August and using it several times throughout August and September. Police said during an interview, Thomas also admitted to stealing money from other patients.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday for theft. She was taken to the Coles County Jail.

