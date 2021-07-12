Woman almost killed by stray bullet while driving her car

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) — “I happened to be talking to my friend on my phone and I said, I think they just shot my car,” Tanna Hammel said.

Hammel was driving when she says she was almost shot in the head. She was driving in Decatur when her car was hit by a bullet. It happened on Saturday night near MLK Drive and Grand Avenue.

Tanna Hammel says she is lucky the bullet was low enough to hit her car and not her. She also says if she had been driving a lower riding car, she would be dead right now.

“That was not a small bullet, that was a big bullet. Like again, if that would’ve came through straight through, I would’ve been a dead woman,” Hammel said.

Hammel says she’s lucky to be alive.

“I’m hearing pop, pop, pop, pop and at first I’m thinking okay fireworks, so I’m kind of looking around, then I hear a big boom,” Hammel said.

Hammel was driving down Grand Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when her car was struck by a bullet.

“Two cars were in the other lane shooting at each other and I happened to catch a stray bullet,” Hammel said.

Hammel says she immediately turned and drove to the police station to file a report.

“Luckily enough that it came in at an angle, because if the bullet would have headed straight in it would’ve killed me. I would’ve been dead,” Hammel said.

She says violence is continuing to hurt and scare innocent people in the city.

“Its just sad it really is. Its just you can’t even drive down the road anymore without having to worry if you’re going to get shot,” Hammel said.

For her son, Colton Hammel, he says he never wants to receive a call saying his mom was almost shot.

“How scared I was whenever I had got that phone call, it was awful,” Colton Hammel said.

Now he’s frightened to even drive down that same road at night after seeing what can happen.

“This thought crosses my mind every day. Had I been in my car that night that would’ve been, like she said, in my head, because I have a low car,” Colton Hammel said.

Both are grateful the worst didn’t happen.

“Its scary. Its very scary and now I’m caught, like I said, I’m shell-shocked to even drive through town and I definitely won’t be driving at night time no more at all,” Tanna Hammel said.

Colton Hammel says he hopes the community can come together and put a stop to the violence.