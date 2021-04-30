Woman airlifted after two car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided head on. It happened in the 900 block of North Monroe Street.

Police said a 2014 Ford Fusion was driving north on that road, and a 2019 Chevy Impala was driving south. They said the Ford crossed the center turn lane and hit the Chevy.

The driver of the Ford, a 30 year old woman, was flown to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 21 year old man, also went to the hospital. The driver of the Chevy, a 34 year old woman, first said neither she nor her 3 month old were hurt, but later went to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.