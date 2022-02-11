CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an off-duty U of I Police lieutenant last fall.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Logan Freed pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. This comes after Freed was involved in a crash in August of 2021 near Prospect Avenue and Church Street.

Officers said Freed was accused of running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. That vehicle went into the lane in which Lieutenant Aaron Landers was riding his motorcycle. The vehicle ran into Landers.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Landers had been with UIPD for 24 years. He was involved with the East Central Illinois Bomb Squad, METRO/SWAT and was also a K9 therapy/comfort handler.