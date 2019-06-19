Woman admits battering baby

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (AP) — A Central Illinois woman who admitted to seriously injuring a 5-month old boy at her home-day care business has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

59-year old Debbie May, of Champaign, was sentenced Friday. In April, she entered an Alford plea to aggravated battery; the plea allows criminal defendants to maintain innocence while acknowledging there was enough evidence to persuade a jury to find guilt.

May was caring for Rowen Kaeding in November 2014 when, according to authorities, her violent shaking or striking of the baby left him with a host of physical problems, including cerebral palsy, infantile spasms and an inability to speak more than a few words at a time.