Woman accused of murdering her own child stands trial

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Closing arguments began Wednesday in the trial of a 27-year-old Decatur woman accused of killing her 19-month-old child.

Jessica Logan was arrested in October 2019 on a first-degree murder charge. First responders were called to a home in the 600 block of East Leafland Avenue, where was Jayden Comage was found dead.

Logan was his mother. At her trial Wednesday, defense attorney’s asked why she didn’t call 911. She responded that she knew he was already dead.

“I woke up on Oct 7 (2019) and I went in (child’s) room to give him a breathing treatment and I found him face down…” Jessica Logan said. “…I ran to my room and called my mom.” She said he was cold and unresponsive and there was “nothing (she) could do…” #LoganTrial — Renée Cooper (@ReneeEliCooper) June 9, 2021

In the coroner’s report, Logan reported her son had pneumonia at the time of his death. Her son’s daycare supervisor testified that Jarden Comage was taken to the ER over a dozen times in his 19-months of life.

In initial reports, police said the woman had gotten a life insurance policy on her son and tried to cash it the day she died. In court Wednesday, Logan claimed she only wanted to pay for her son’s funeral.

A life insurance representative testified in court that Logan never filed the paperwork to cash out the policy.

Prosecutors say she couldn’t have filed the paperwork because she needed a death certificate — which isn’t available during a murder investigation.

Several discrepancies were noted by prosecutors.

A couple of discrepancies as the prosecution questions Logan —

Evidence that led to her arrest included her Google searching “how to suffocate”. Logan says she searched this after her son’s death. The prosecution said her phone record says it was the day before #LoganTrial — Renée Cooper (@ReneeEliCooper) June 9, 2021

In closing arguments— the prosecution says it comes down to the cause of death which, according to the coroner, is asphyxiation. The prosecution says the trauma shows it had to have been done by her since a child was the only other person home. #LoganTrial — Renée Cooper (@ReneeEliCooper) June 9, 2021

In closing arguments— the defense agrees on the cause of death, but argues who did it is a theory, because there were no witnesses. #LoganTrial — Renée Cooper (@ReneeEliCooper) June 9, 2021

This is a developing story. For the latest updates on this trial, follow Renée Cooper on Twitter.