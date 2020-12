MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is facing charges after Mattoon Police said she embezzled around $25,000 from an elderly man.

Heidi Wilson was arrested last week. She is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

Police said she became Power of Attorney over the victim and embezzled his money. She is also accused of putting her name down on official documents naming her as the beneficiary in the victim’s life insurance policy.