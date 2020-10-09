Woman accused of embezzling over a half million dollars from company

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– When you choose to work at Illini Contractors Supply, you’re more than just a worker. “My employees are family, and I treat them as such,” said Dave York, Illini Contractors Supply owner.

York says that bond was broken by their former office manager Joan Chenoweth. She started working at the company about 16 years ago. She handled tasks like paying bills, making deposits, and helping run the business. “I trusted her, totally did and about 12 years into that I noticed there were some discrepancies. I’d just hired a new accountant, and it came to his attention immediately and called the police and we proceeded from there,” said York.

Chenoweth is accused of making up entries in the books, leaving out real ones, and there’s more. “Just small increments, paying credit cards, paying her credit cards with my credit card, and just making a little extra pay role check out here and there adding hours. There weren’t any large deductions. It was just a lot of little ones over a lot of years, so it just went unnoticed by myself and my accountant,” said York. It cost the company more than $600,000 over about 5 years.

“We almost went out of business. The lawyers I was working with and a couple of other people said one option is bankruptcy, and I wasn’t going to file bankruptcy,” said York. York said he didn’t want to let his customers or his employees down, so he worked harder to make up for what was lost. While things aren’t perfect, they’re better. “We’re still here. We’re back as strong as ever, and we’re not going anywhere,” said York. Chenoweth is also charged with filing false income tax returns from calendar years 2014 to 2017.