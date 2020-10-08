Woman accused of embezzling over $600,000 from contractor supply company

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a grand jury indicted the former office manager of Illini Contractor Supply for allegedly embezzling over $600,000 from the company.

In a news release, they said 57-year-old Joan Chenoweth, of Tolono, was accused of embezzling the money over five years and also filed false income tax returns.

Officials said Chenoweth had control of the company’s financial records, credit cards and bank account. She is accused of writing unauthorized vendor checks. The checks would either be to herself or to cash payable from the company’s bank account. She was also accused of writing paychecks to herself that were for more than her salary and for using business credit cars to make payments to her own credit cards.

“She allegedly used her position as office manager to avoid detection by making false entries in the business’s financial records and omitted true and correct entries.”

Officials said the company lost around $624,152.

Chenoweth was also charged with filing false income tax returns. Those returns were for 2014-2017.