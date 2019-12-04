Woman accused of driving car off bridge expected in court

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman accused of driving her car off the unfinished Bradley Avenue Bridge is expected in court Wednesday.

It happened in Champaign in September. Ashia Marshall’s jeep went airborne before landing near I-57. Concrete barriers stopped her from going onto the road.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and causing bodily harm to the two other people in her car. If found guilty, she could spend anywhere from one to 12 years in prison because the passengers were hurt.