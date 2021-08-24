Woman accused of causing crash that killed U of I officer pleads not guilty to DUI charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a U of I Police officer pled not guilty to DUI charges on Tuesday.

Court documents stated Logan Freed was charged with aggravated DUI and causing an accident that resulted in death. The charges stem from a crash that happened Sunday near Prospect Avenue and Church Street.

Champaign Police said Freed is accused of running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. That vehicle was forced into the lane Lieutenant Aaron Landers was in; he was riding his motorcycle at the time. The car then ran into Landers’ motorcycle.

Landers was taken to the hospital where he later died.