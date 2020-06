MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman faces charges for setting a fire. 33-year old Taferia Collins was arrested Sunday.

Authorities say she set fire to a home in the 1100-block of West Cottage Hill Avenue, Decatur. A 48-year old man lived in the home. It’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

A damage estimate was not made available.