Woman & 3-year-old daughter taken to hospital after crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County sheriff said a 27-year-old Clinton woman and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital after a crash.

In a news release, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on County Highway #2, west of County Highway #22. He stated 911 dispatchers were told that a driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control. The vehicle flipped and landed on its wheels in a cornfield.

The 3-year-old girl was airlifted to a St. Louis children’s hospital while her mother was taken via ambulance to a hospital in Springfield. Officers said their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Sheriff Kettelkamp said the crash is believed to be alcohol-related. They are continuing to investigate what happened.