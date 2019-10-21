Wizards perform at school

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — It was an exciting day for students in the Oakwood School District.

The world famous Harlem Wizards stopped by the grade school and the junior high to preform and talk to the students.

Not only did they perform cool tricks on the court, they spoke about what is most important to them, which is positivity, respect, integrity, determination, and empathy.

The event was hosted by the school’s PTO.

“Every year we do a PTO basketball game which is for first through fourth grade students at OakwoodGrade School. It’s just for fundamental, for fun, trying to get the kids excited for basketball. So we thought what a better way to kick off Oakwood basketball than have the Harlem Wizards. They’re a great group of guys. They do tricks, oops, alley-oops, and have just a fun time so we’re excited for them,” says Ashley Goble, Co-president of the PTO.



The wizards have an official game November 4th as they play community members at the grade school.

For more information, click here.