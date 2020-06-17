Witzel family endows DACC scholarship

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Witzel family, who owns all five Vermilion County McDonald’s restaurants, has added $10,000 to their DACC Foundation scholarship.

Officials said Don and Deanna Witzel added the money this week, making it “fully endowed and self-supporting.” They said endowed scholarships are awarded from the earnings of a restricted fund.

While McDonald’s helps employees pursue their education through the Archways to Opportunities tuition assistance programs, the Witzels wanted to help as well. They created the Witzel Family Scholarship in 2018 to give employees scholarships to Danville Area Community College.

For more information about DACC scholarships, call the Foundation office at (217) 443-8772.