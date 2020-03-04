Witnesses shocked by plane crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are dead after a plane crashed near Lincoln.

It happened Tuesday morning on I-55. Police said there was very little they could do after it crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Cessna 172 Aircraft crashed just before 9 a.m. in the middle of southbound Interstate 55.

The plane was destroyed upon impact and burst into flames. The Logan County Coroner said three people died in the crash.

Witnesses who heard the impact and saw the flames said it was hard to process. “I heard a big crackle,” said Dorothy Hupp. “I looked outside and I had seen big smoke just rolling.”

A loud boom, followed by billowing smoke, caused traffic to shut down on I-55 southbound for nearly five hours. Hupp works at the Becks gas station right next to the crash scene. She called 911 when she first heard about it. “There was a gentleman, he had on a hazard vest, came running in yelling to call 911. He said there was a plane crash by Exit 126.”

Sarah Shelby works right across the street, she said she could not believe what happened. “I thought it was a car crash at first. I was hoping everybody got out safe and was just praying,” said Shelby.

No ID’s have been released as of this point. An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the scene Tuesday night to determine the cause, where the plane was coming from and where it was heading.

Terry Williams of the National Transportation Safety Board said officials will interview witnesses and ID’s of the decreased should be released by tomorrow. Williams said this investigation could take up to a year-and-a-half.