With summer approaching, masks and kids’ camps are in question

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With summer approaching, kids are going to summer camps.

The CDC says youth summer camps can reopen without distancing and masks if everyone at the camp is fully vaccinated.

Class Act in Champaign provides theatre training for both children and adults.

The group has outdoor summer camps for kids this year at Countryside School in Champaign.

Although guidelines are changing, leaders say they want to keep masks on for the time being, just to be safe.

“Airing on the side of caution this whole time really would rather play it safe,” said Jaclyn Loewenstein, the owner of Class Act. “I would never ever want there to be a case of COVID that erupted in a program that I was running.”

The outdoor in-person camps are filed but if you’re looking for a summer camp for your child, there are a number of zoom online options available. Click here for more information.