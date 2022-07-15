CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign had the most ambitious and successful fundraising campaign in its history.

The “With Illinois” fundraising campaign ended last month with a $200,000 gift from Chancellor Robert J. Jones and his wife, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, to Illinois Commitment. The program covers four years of free tuition for students with a family income of less than $67,100 a year.

“We looked at our grandchildren and imagined the limitless possibilities waiting for them,” Robert Jones said. “And we realized nothing on Earth opens up more possibilities than an education. So, I guess in some ways, this is a gift that we’re making to future Illinois students and also to their grandparents.”

Officials said “With Illinois” reached beyond its initial $2.25 billion goal a year before the pre-set deadline, thanks to the support from more than 170,000 alumni across the world. Other efforts of this campaign involve COVID-19 relief funds and the naming of the Gies College of Business and the Grainger College of Engineering.

The university will share the final fundraising amount for “With Illinois” on October 14. The communitywide event is part of the university’s Homecoming and Illinois Foundation’s annual meeting weekend.