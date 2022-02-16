ASHMORE, Ill. (WCIA) – Fields often freeze in the winter, and some farmers say that’s not a bad thing.

Kyle Coffey said his family uses the winter months to finish maintenance on their corn and soybean farm – it’s a good time to check all the equipment before spring. So, he makes sure his crops will be able to drain any excess water.

Coffey said the freeze put him a little behind this year, but he’s hoping all the ice can clear away some of last year’s tougher spots.

“A good freeze, thaw, back and forth several times helps the soil. It lifts and lays down and lifts and lays down… which can heal some compaction caused in harvest,” Coffey said. “A lot of ground was chiseled wet. We had an extremely wet fall post-harvest.”

Coffey says his combine created ruts in the field during a difficult fall, but he’s optimistic things are looking better for spring.