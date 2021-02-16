Winter weather closes food banks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Poor weather conditions caused some food distribution sites across Illinois to close.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana was among them.

Vice President Molly Delaney says this was a difficult decision to make since many people in the community use the pantry.

She says also says he wanted to keep volunteers and staff safe since distribution is outside.

“When it’s cold and icy and snowy, the main job that we do is distributing food. We have drivers on the road and having poor weather conditions for driving makes it a bigger risk and makes it more difficult and it takes more time.”

WCIA 3 has teamed up with EIF for the ‘Bigger than the Bowl’ Food Drive to help raise money for area food banks.

Donations of money help with trucks on the road, tents for outdoor pantries, and supplies for staff and volunteers.

The foodbank will re-open tomorrow morning. You can donate here.