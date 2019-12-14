Winter Storm Watch in effect

A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties in central Illinois. Additional counties are expected to be added in the coming hours.

Snowfall is expected to come in a couple different waves. The first wave arrives Sunday afternoon/evening closer to I-70 and moves northward.

Some locations will see some freezing rain occur as well especially near I-70. Notice in the purple area on the map below, that is where ice may keep snowfall amounts lower if this occurs.

The 2nd waves moves in late Monday morning into the afternoon with additional snow possible through central Illinois.

As far as the snowfall forecast, areas close to I-72 stand the best chance for accumulating snow. An area of 5″-7″ is will be possible but his area could shift even more south if less of the ice occurs. A wide swath of 3″-5″ is likely in the dark blue area.

Now if ice does occur, it could accumulate up to .2″ in areas closer to I-70. This will create slick travel conditions with a glaze of ice underneath the snow.

So again here is a look at what we know so far.

Keep checking back for updates as we go throughout the weekend.

– Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty