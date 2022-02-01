Winter Storm LIVE Blog: The very latest updates on the storm and the impacts.

Tuesday 7:15p

The transition to wintry mix and snow will begin in the next few hours. As this happens, a glaze of ice and a mix of sleet can be expected before the full transition to snow.

Tuesday 7:10p

Many schools are closing or hosting eLearning days in the area. Click here for the latest updates on that.

Tuesday 6:20pm

Areas of rain will continue to move across parts of central Illinois over the next several hours. We are still not anticipating the transition to snow for many until well after midnight.

Tuesday 6:00pm

Welcome to our LIVE winter storm blog. This will be the one stop shop for all the updates you need concerning the winter storm. We will post about various weather updates, issues on the road, updates from crews in the field battling the snow, pictures, videos, and more.

Stay with the WCIA 3 weather team as this multi-day weather event unfolds.