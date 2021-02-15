Winter storm causes City of Urbana buildings to close

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Urbana said they closed City buildings at 2 p.m. Monday and also rescheduled the city council meeting because of the winter storm.

In a news release, officials said the Urbana Public Works office is also closed. The council meeting that was scheduled for Monday night will now be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. For details on that meeting, click here.

Officials also said the Urbana Snow Team will stay on 12-hour shifts and 24-hour continuous road-clearing schedules until all roads are clear. For more information on those protocols, click here.

