ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — After the snowstorm on Thursday there was a lot of clean-up that could take days to finish.

Illinois State police Spokesperson Haylie Polistina said, “IDOT has been working diligently to put salt on the roads plows through to clean them out and make them safer it is still slick.”



State police responded to crashes all over central Illinois during the winter storm.



“District ten troopers responded to 60 crashes between yesterday and today and over 160 motorist assists,” Polistina said.

Cars and trucks are still stranded in some areas. Leaving tow truck companies working on clean-up.

Owner of Tatman’s Towing Jim Hampton said, “There are about four-five trucks rolled over on their side already and it’s going to a while to unload those things.”

He said some calls are quick while others take longer.

“Some times it takes them a couple of hours some times it takes four sometimes it might take 20 minutes to take them out it just depends on the situation,” said Hampton.

While they are out they are asking for your help, to keep them safe.

Hampton said, “If you see the lights flashing even four ways on cars when they flash you just need to make sure to take caution move over slow down.”

Even though the storm has ended, Tatman’s towing and state police are still asking you to be careful while you’re driving.

“The suns beating on the road right now but here when the sun goes down it’s going to ice up again,” said Hampton.



Polistina said, “The sun is coming out it’s melting the snow a little bit and the road can be slippery. We’re supposed to see high winds later that can blow snow back on the roadways and create visibility issues.”

She said if you find yourself in an accident don’t be afraid to call the police or 911.