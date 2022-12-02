CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Park District organizers are happy to see Winter Nights at Prairie Farms open and attracting visitors after portions of it took a hit.

In October, light strands were cut on the maze, forcing them to rebuild the feature. Lights were also cut on the arch. Park district Executive Director, Joe DeLuce says the crime led to increased security on site.

“We put some more cameras, we put more lighting and when people walk in this area, when no one’s here, the lights come on,” DeLuce said.

The good news, park staff had time to make repairs before it opened.

Marty Martin was there celebrating her 70th birthday. She was excited to be back and getting into the holiday season. “It’s very special, I love the lights,” Martin said.

“It’s beautiful to have a chance to walk through and not drive through is awesome,” Martin said.

We asked Martin how she felt when she saw the more than 20,000 lights.

“Colorful, joyful, happy,” Martin said.

“If you come out and see all these thousands of lights and get some free hot chocolate, what a great family experience and it really puts you in the mood,” DeLuce said. “It really is unique, not too many people have a light display in a farm or zoo.”

Winter Nights at Prairie Farms is open Thursday through Sunday for five weeks, free of charge over the holidays.