Winter Fire School is underway at the Illinois Fire Service Institute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fire Service Institute is hosting its 26th annual Winter Fire School.

116 firefighters from across the state of Illinois are participating in this two-day training program. The skill level of the students ranges from one-week on the job to ten years on the job. Courses are taught by some of the most decorated, courageous firefighters in the nation.

The IFSI has a 28-acre, state-of-the-art training facility located in Champaign, Illinois, but this is only one of the locations where they offer training for first responders. They also travel to state regional training centers and locations across the United States and internationally.

IFSI Director Royal Mortenson said, “I hope that after two days worth of training, they’re better firefighters when they leave than when they got here.”

He also said that any and all firefighters from the state of Illinois, and from across the country, are welcome to register for classes. You can sign up for classes on their website.