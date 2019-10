UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois football won’t forget their win over Wisconsin for some time. They beat the 6th ranked team on Saturday 24-23, and one thing has remained the same since then: the score.

The scoreboard still has the winning score up, just in case any Badger fans forgot. No word when they’ll remove it, but the next time the Illini play at home is November 12 against Rutgers.