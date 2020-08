TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you recently bought a Lucky Day lotto ticket, you might want to check your numbers right away!

A $400,000 Jackpot winner was sold this past Monday in Taylorville. Lottery officials said it was sold at Christian County Farms on North Cheney. Of course, the store will get one percent of the prize, which is $4,000.

The winner has one year to claim the cash.